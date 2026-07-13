Chodankar walks with Varkaris, offers prayers for peace and prosperity

Panaji: Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar on Sunday joined the Mulgao Varkari Sanstha’s annual Wari to Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi, walking with devotees for a part of the pilgrimage and offering prayers for peace, prosperity and social harmony.

Chodankar said the Wari was more than a pilgrimage and represented the values of equality, humility, compassion, selfless service and devotion to Lord

Vitthal. He said the chants of ‘Vitthal Vitthal jai Hari Vitthal’ reflected the spirit of faith, unity and righteousness associated with the pilgrimage.

Chodankar offered prayers to Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini, seeking peace, prosperity, good health and happiness for families in Goa and India. He also prayed for social harmony, compassion and collective well-being.

He extended greetings to the Varkaris undertaking the padyatra to Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi and said he hoped Lord Vitthal would bless every pilgrim with strength, courage, good health and a safe journey.

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee also conveyed its greetings to the Varkaris and said the Warkari tradition has, over the centuries, promoted the values of equality, devotion, simplicity and service across communities.

GPCC chairman of the Media and Communication Department Ama-rnath Panajikar, Goa

Pradesh Youth Congress president Archit Naik, general secretary Varad Mardolkar, Mahila Congress president Pratiksha Khalap, Seva Dal chief Rajan

Ghate, general secretary Srinivas Khalap, spokespersons Samil Valvoikar and Mahesh Mhambre, Mahila Congress executive member Roshan Desai, along with other Congress leaders and workers, were present.