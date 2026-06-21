Civil society calls for encroachments’ removal after SC ruling on right to walk

NT Reporter

Margao

Activists, consumer rights advocacy groups and civil society members on Saturday welcomed the top court’s judgment declaring that walking on footpaths is a fundamental right of the citizens. They strongly urged the state government to implement this order at the earliest to clear footpaths of encroachments.

The Supreme Court advocated for a regulatory body to effectively realise this fundamental right of citizens on demarcated footpaths.

“Walking on the footpaths in Goa is a fundamental right, established long ago by a High Court order. Justice Ferdino Rebello had delivered a judgment to this effect decades ago. I implemented that order when I was the chief officer of Vasco municipality, successfully clearing encroachments from the footpaths. There was severe political pressure to retain those illegal structures, but I consistently presented this order and acted accordingly. It is good that the apex court has taken a similar stance now. However, the incumbent BJP-led government has forgotten the judgment, permitting rampant encroachments. I suppose the officers are unaware of the earlier order, otherwise, they would not permit casino activities on the footpaths. The Goa government freely allows the violation of these fundamental rights,” voiced bureaucrat-turned-activist and politician,

Gomes.

Several activists accused the government of showing apathy towards footpath encroachments, protection, and maintenance. They squarely blamed the present administration for failing to actively execute the High Court order delivered 28 years ago.

“The Goa government should strictly abide by the Supreme Court judgment and begin clearing these footpaths across the state. I welcome the judgment. The BJP government remains unconcerned about the senior citizens and the student community who rely on these footpaths for walking. We need to see how the BJP government implements this order,” said activist and advocate, Pratima Coutinho.

Roland Martins, convener of GOACAN, an organisation fighting for consumer rights, stated that in the absence of footpaths, or when footpaths are broken, pedestrians are forced to walk on the roads, risking their lives. “The government has failed to address concerns related to footpaths in Goa and has never acted against encroachments in toto. The maintenance of footpaths is absolutely essential. We will also commence an awareness programme in this direction. With the recent judgment, most things will now fall into place,” Martins added.