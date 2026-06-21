Valpoi residents seek probe on organisms found near drain

NT Reporter

Valpoi

Public concern over water safety in Valpoi has grown after worm-like organisms were spotted in stagnant water collected on a roadside drain cover in the town. The sighting comes days after residents reported finding similar organisms in tap water supplied to households, raising fresh questions about the source of contamination and the condition of local water infrastructure.

Residents said the organisms were seen moving in stagnant water accumulated on a drain cover in the market area. The discovery has renewed fears among locals, many of whom have linked it to the recent reports of similar organisms allegedly being found in domestic water supplies.

Residents have demanded a detailed investigation to determine the origin of the organisms and whether there is any connection between those found in the water supply and those seen near roadside drains.

Some residents said underground water supply pipelines in the market area run alongside storm-water drains and gutters. They said that several drains remain clogged with sewage waste and stagnant water, creating conditions that could support the growth of various organisms.

“Most of the storm drains in the market area are filled with sewage and waste. There has been little inspection of these drains by health authorities. The possibility of worms breeding in such conditions cannot be ignored,” said a resident.

Others called for inspections of newly laid water pipelines to rule out ruptures or leakages. They said damaged pipelines could allow contaminated water from nearby drains to enter the drinking water network, particularly during the monsoon.

Residents have urged the Public Works Department, local civic bodies and health authorities to conduct scientific testing of water samples and the organisms, inspect water supply lines and drainage networks, and identify the source of the problem. Authorities are yet to issue a detailed statement on the latest sighting.