‘Yoga and exercise can help protect brain health’

Shahin Bepari Lambe

Panaji

As International Yoga Day and Brain and Alzheimer’s Awareness Month are both observed in June, medical and yoga experts have highlighted the role of exercise and yoga in supporting brain health and reducing the risk of cognitive decline.

Dr Amit Dias, Assistant Professor in the Department of Preventive and Social Medicine at Goa Medical College, said brain health is shaped by lifestyle choices made over decades.

“Brain health does not suddenly become unhealthy overnight. It is shaped by the choices we make over decades — what we eat, how we sleep, how we manage stress and, most importantly, how much we move,” said Dr Dias.

He said exercise plays a major role in keeping the brain healthy and reducing the risk of cognitive decline, dementia and other brain-related conditions. Referring to the NFHS-6 report card for Goa, he said rising levels of diabetes, hypertension, overweight and obesity are also significant risk factors for stroke, cognitive decline and dementia, with sedentary lifestyles being a common contributor.

“Today, many of us spend hours sitting at desks, driving cars, scrolling through phones and watching screens. Our ancestors walked to survive; today we exercise because technology has removed movement from our lives,” he said.

Dr Dias said exercise improves blood flow, oxygen supply and neuroplasticity, while stimulating Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF), which supports learning, memory and concentration. He said exercise is among the strongest protective factors identified against dementia, although there is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

Audumbar Netalkar, Consultant Neurosurgeon at Manipal Goa Hospital, said yoga helps develop new neural connections and strengthens areas of the brain linked to memory, attention, awareness, thought and language.

Yoga therapist Alisha Netalkar said yogic body scan practices promote relaxation and strengthen the mind-body connection. Dr Francisco Colaço of Margao said yoga and exercise boost brain health and neuroplasticity,

but are not recognised as definitive tools to prevent Alzheimer’s disease.