Climbdown: DoE takes back circular on prior nod for external entities

Special Correspondent

Panaji: The Directorate of Education has withdrawn its recently issued controversial circular as regards the ‘Regulation of external interactions in educational institutions to safeguard academic environment’, with immediate effect.

“Accordingly, the instructions contained therein shall cease to have effect from the date of issuance of this circular,” stated a fresh circular dated July 17, issued by education director Shailesh Zingde.

The controversial circular had made prior written approval mandatory for external individuals, organisations, or groups to conduct lectures, awareness programmes, seminars, or other activities in schools.

A statement from the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), Goa stated that the controversial circular represents an attack on democratic values, academic freedom, and freedom of expression guaranteed under the Constitution of India. “Universities, colleges and schools flourish through open engagement with scholars, civil society organisations, professionals, and public intellectuals,” the SIO statement maintained, adding that “Treating every external speaker, activist, or organisation as a potential threat undermines the very purpose of education.”

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai termed the Directorate of Education’s decision to withdraw its circular regulating external interactions in educational institutions as a “victory for students and the voice of Goa”. He said the withdrawal shows that when people stand together against arbitrary restrictions, the government is forced to listen, further adding that “classrooms must remain spaces for free inquiry”.