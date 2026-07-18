‘No e-challans for insurance violations for one month’

Vasco: Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho on Friday announced a one-month relief for vehicle owners without valid insurance, stating that no e-challans will be issued for insurance-related violations during the period to allow motorists to renew their policies.

Addressing mediapersons, Godinho said the decision was taken after the government found that a large number of vehicles were being driven without valid insurance.

He urged vehicle owners to use the one-month grace period to obtain insurance, warning that strict enforcement against uninsured vehicles will begin once the deadline expires.

The minister said driving without insurance could have serious financial consequences. In the event of a fatal accident involving an uninsured vehicle, he said the insurance company would not be liable to pay compensation.

This will leave the driver responsible for compensation and other liabilities as directed by the court.

He added that while insurance-related e-challans will remain suspended for one month, penalties for all other traffic violations, including overspeeding, will continue.

Clarifying concerns over the recently installed AI-based traffic surveillance cameras in Goa, Godinho said the system was introduced to improve road safety and not to generate revenue through fines.

He said the cameras are intended to enhance compliance with traffic rules and ensure the safety of drivers, riders, pedestrians and other road users.