CM: 3rd district will open new avenues for dvpt of Canacona

Canacona: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said the creation of Kushavati as Goa’s third district will open new avenues for opportunities and development for the people of Canacona.

“Canacona will see growth across all sectors, with the central government extending support through a Rs 500-crore package to meet the capital expenditure and developmental needs of the new district,” said Sawant.

The Chief Minister said better administrative functioning would follow with the establishment of a new collectorate, government offices, a new district hospital, a new medical college, skill development centres for youth and women, a rural development office, tourism skilling facilities and other development-related offices.

He was speaking at the conclusion of the 25th edition of Lokotsav in Canacona. The three-day celebrations was marked by vibrant performances, folk songs and music, the aroma of traditional cuisine, displays of household artefacts from earlier generations, old agricultural tools, craftsmen’s implements and a strong sense of community and shared heritage.

Sawant, while applauding the Tribal Affairs Minister Ramesh Tawadkar, said Lokotsav was an outstanding achievement realised through Tawadkar’s vision and leadership over 25 years of sustained celebration of indigenous culture.

“Lokotsav organised by the Adarsh Yuva Sangh is rooted in the principles of Antyodaya, Sarvodaya and Gramodaya. It is a festival of people, bringing together youth, women, folk artistes, traditional professionals, farmers and tribal elders,” said Sawant.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious vision of transforming India by 2047 was reflected in Canacona.

He also congratulated Tawadkar for setting up Shree Balram Residential High School, the only residential school in Goa.

Sawant later felicitated selected dignitaries from Goa and other states who were present on the concluding day of the festival.

Present were Union Minister Shripad Naik, former Union minister Suresh Prabhu and former minister Chandrakant Kavlekar.