Activists begin chain hunger strike as Tuem hosp lies idle

Pernem: The Tuem Hospital Kruti Samiti on Sunday commenced a five-day chain hunger strike demanding immediate functioning of the Tuem hospital and recruitment of medical, allied and support staff, with priority for eligible candidates from Pernem taluka. Protestors have sought written assurance from the state government that their demands will be fulfilled.

For the past two years, the samiti has been working to get the hospital operationalised and has held several protests, submitted memoranda to the Chief Minister and Health Minister, distributed pamphlets and held meetings with panchayats.

Former sarpanch and present panchayat member of Tuem, Nilesh Kandolkar said that they have been waiting for the hospital to be operationalised for seven years. “We have been receiving are oral assurances. We now want a concrete written document from the government. The government should take this strike seriously because it is a matter of people’s health.”

“Our demand is that the hospital be made operational immediately, linked to GMC, and the required posts created. We met the Chief Minister with our demand and he assured us he would fulfil the same; however, we are yet to receive any written document stating this. This chain hunger strike is the final step of our agitations. In the next two days, we will decide on our next step,” Jose Lobo, president of the Tuem Hospital Kruti Samiti, said.

Tuem sarpanch Anita Salgaonkar, who also backed the strike, said the panchayat was with the people.

Devendra Prabhudesai, a member of the samiti, said that the building has been standing idle for the past 10 yearsbecause the required efforts were not taken to provide infrastructure.

“Now, after years of waiting, the government has recently floated two major long-pending tenders. We want to know the government’s plan for this hospital because Pernem is a developing taluka with a coastal belt and an international airport and requires a full-fledged medical facility. We have commenced this five-day chain hunger strike. The samiti will hold a torchlight rally on the fifth day to culminate this protest,” said Prabhudesai.