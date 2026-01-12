Mall project: Locals protest outside Rodolfo’s house

Panaji: A large number of Chimbel residents came out on the streets on Sunday to protest against the proposed Unity Mall and 17-storey Prashaasan Stambh projects, marching to Santa Cruz MLA Rodolfo Fernandes’ residence.

Protestors alleged that the projects are coming up on wetlands and would harm the local ecology. They demanded that the MLA raise the issue immediately and work towards stopping the projects.

Heavy police security was deployed outside the MLA’s house.

The protestors later began a sit-in protest, demanding that the MLA meet them and give clear assurance that the project would be completely scrapped.

Govind Shirodkar, one of the protestors, said that the MLA refused to meet them.

“We only wanted answers and the MLA’s clear stand on the project. By not meeting us, the MLA has already given his answer,” said Shirodkar, warning that just like the MLA avoided them, they would avoid him at the next assembly elections.

He said that the protestors did not want to fight or hurt anyone and only wanted to speak to their elected representative.

Another protestor, Ajay Kholkar, said that the police were used to stop them from meeting the

MLA. “We will stop the MLA from entering Chimbel,” he said.

Newly-appointed AAP state president Valmiki Naik joined the protestors outside the MLA’s house and supported their demand to stop the projects.

Former AAP president Amit Palekar was also present at the protest site. Heavy police force remained deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, the protestors also met Chimbel Zilla Panchayat member Gauri Kamat. After the MLA refused to meet them, they went to her house and demanded that she meet them and stand united with them against the proposed Unity Mall project.