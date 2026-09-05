CM: 450-year-old Divar temple site set for revival

Govt plans to develop Gopakapattana port in Goa Velha

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the original site of the Shri Saptakoteshwar temple at Divar will be revived after nearly 450 years as part of the Koti Tirtha Corridor Development Project, and the restoration would be completed within a year.

“The project seeks to restore the sacred landscape extending from Mahadevachi Tali to Koti Tirth and Hatkeshwar Ghat while preserving its historical character,” the Chief Minister added, pointing out, “The government has also established a permanent Koti Tirtha office to assist devotees visiting the site.”

He said that the original site of Shri Saptakoteshwar Devasthan is an important part of our civilisational and cultural legacy, and the proposed revival is part of his government’s commitment towards preserving Goa’s heritage, restoring its cultural memory and passing it on to future generations.

The Chief Minister was speaking during an event marking the commencement of the project. He performed Udakshanti and Gangapujan rituals on the occasion.

Sawant attributed relics discovered at the site to the Kadamba Dynasty and described the period as the “golden era” in Goa’s history. He also said that Goa had been ruled by around 8 to 10 kingdoms and that the Kadamba rulers, together with local communities, had constructed several temples across the state.

“Many were subsequently destroyed during Portuguese rule,” he claimed, while observing that, “If the Portuguese had not come to Goa, the region would have had temples similar to those in South India.”

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that the government also plans to develop the historic Gopakapattana Port in the St Andre Constituency.

It was also informed that the Aarti Ghat work at Narve will be completed soon and the government will continue to promote religious tourism as well as the development of important religious sites across Goa.

Meanwhile, the directorate of archaeology and the Shree Saptakoteshwar-Kotiteerth Restoration Committee has appealed to the public to participate in the restoration initiative and support the preservation and revival of Goa’s religious, cultural and historical heritage.