CM: After ITI upgrade, state to now focus on polytechnic institutions

Ind tie-ups to prepare students for emerging tech

Panaji: The state government will modernise polytechnic institutions through partnerships with industries and corporate companies, with the aim of equipping students with practical skills and preparing them for emerging technologies, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Energy4Good Technology Centre at Government Polytechnic, Bicholim, Sawant said that earlier the state government had upgraded Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

“We have spent approximately Rs 240 crore on improving ITIs, of which Rs 180 crore came from Tata Technologies and the remaining amount was spent by the state government. We have improved all the ITIs, and now we want to focus on polytechnics. We will start improving all polytechnics across the state with the help of industry,” Sawant said.

He said that polytechnic graduates pursue different career paths, including higher education, employment in companies and self-employment, making familiarity with emerging technologies essential. Partnerships with industry would help institutions prepare students for workplace requirements.

Sawant congratulated Siemens Energy India Limited for establishing the Energy4Good Technology Centre at Bicholim Polytechnic under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, at an investment of approximately Rs 1.4 crore. Describing it as the first facility of its kind in a government polytechnic in Goa, Sawant said that the centre would strengthen industry-academia collaboration and help bridge the gap between classroom learning and industrial

requirements.

The centre is expected to provide students with hands-on experience in modern machinery and technology, preparing them for Industry 4.0. It is also intended to equip them with skills relevant to the changing requirements of the manufacturing and energy sectors and improve their employment prospects.

Sawant said that Siemens Energy had already trained government polytechnic staff, adding that such initiatives would benefit students in the long run.

“Whenever academia and industry come together, it helps create industry-ready manpower,” he said.