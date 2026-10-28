BJP aims for big win with 50% vote share at Goa polls

NT Reporter

Panaji

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday called upon the party workers in Goa to gear up for the 2027 Assembly elections, asserting that lotus would bloom at every polling booth as he expressed confidence that the party would return to power in the state with a big margin.

Addressing state executive committee meeting at the BJP headquarters at Atal Bhavan, Kadamba Plateau, Chimbel, Nabin said that the party has set an ambitious target of securing over 50% of the votes and winning the election. He called upon the party workers to intensify booth-level mobilisation and take the government’s development work directly to the people.

Highlighting BJP’s organisational structure, Nabin said that one of the strengths of the party was that workers could rise from the grassroots to occupy the highest positions. He said BJP has provided opportunities for people at every level, from booth workers to senior leadership, to contribute to the organisation.

Nabin also recalled former Goa chief minister late Manohar Parrikar, describing him “as a leader whose simplicity, discipline and approach to politics has given Goa a distinct identity in the country”. “But unfortunately, there are some people in this country who are ready to turn politics into anarchy,” he said.

Referring to his interaction with Goa BJP president Damodar Naik, Nabin said that during the Lok Sabha election, the party’s vote share in Goa was more than 50

“We will win the elections with a big margin. I hope that you will break all the previous records. It will send a clear message to all,” Nabin said.

The national president of BJP also credited Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his team with advancing the state’s development agenda and improvements in connectivity and public facilities. He praised Goa’s efforts to improve connectivity between the districts, stating “infrastructure development has helped bring people and regions closer together”.

Nabin contrasted BJP government’s record with that of Congress-ruled states, alleging that the latter had failed to fulfil their electoral promises. He also recalled Goa’s political significance in BJP’s national journey. Nabin urged the MPs, ministers, office-bearers and leaders of the party’s various morchas to work in coordination, particularly over the next three to four months.

Criticising Congress over its objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Nabin said that the exercise was part of the electoral system’s process of identifying eligible voters. He accused the Opposition of questioning constitutional institutions and alleged that its objections were politically motivated.

Referring to the recent controversy involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Kunbi shawl presented to him during Goy Rakhon Yatra, Nabin accused the Congress leader of disrespecting the Goan culture.

Nabin said that a leader who understands the country’s cultural values recognises the significance of traditional symbols and attire. Nabin also mentioned a similar incident in Assam involving Rahul.