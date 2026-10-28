Ordinance brings offices of comunidade admins under service rules

Panaji: The state government has notified an ordinance empowering it to frame rules governing the recruitment and service conditions of employees of Comunidades and staff working in the offices of their Administrators.

The Goa Comunidade Employees (Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, was promulgated by Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju on October 22 and published in the Official Gazette on October 26. It came into force immediately.

The amendment extends the scope of the Goa Comunidade Employees (Conditions of Service) Act, 1981, to cover staff working in the offices of Administrators of Comunidades, in addition to employees of Comunidades. The provisions apply to posts duly sanctioned by the competent authority.

Under the ordinance, the government may issue notifications in the Official Gazette to frame rules regulating recruitment and conditions of service for employees appointed to posts in Comunidades and the offices of their Administrators. The amendment also revises the definitions under the 1981 Act to include these offices and their sanctioned posts. An employee is defined as a person appointed by the Director of Civil Administration under the relevant Code or rules framed by

the government.

The ordinance empowers the government to issue orders published in the Official Gazette to remove difficulties arising during its implementation, provided such orders are consistent with the Act.

This power may be exercised only within two years of the ordinance coming into force.