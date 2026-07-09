CM apologises for Ponda water woes, promises solution within 6 months

NT Reporter

Ponda

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday assured the people of Ponda that he had come “to solve your problems, not for politics” while holding an on-the-spot Janata Darbar at Rajiv Gandhi Kala Mandir in the absence of an elected MLA for the constituency.

Responding to questions over the opening of an MGP office in Ponda, the Chief Minister said, “My priority is development and resolving people’s issues. Politics is secondary. Those who wish to indulge in politics are free to do so.”

Sawant reviewed a range of civic issues and directed authorities to ensure their timely resolution.

Addressing the town’s drinking water crisis, the Chief Minister apologised to residents for the hardship and assured them that water-related issues in Ponda would be resolved within six months. He also directed officials to expedite pending sewerage and garbage management works.

Acting on complaints from traditional fish vendors, Sawant directed the Ponda Municipal Council and the police to remove all illegal fish vendors operating without valid licences and ensure that only licensed, card-holding traditional vendors are permitted to conduct business.

The Chief Minister also assured the upgradation of the Sub-District ID Hospital and announced that efforts are underway to establish a fire station in Dharbandora to strengthen emergency response services in the region.

The Janata Darbar was attended by Rajiv Gandhi Kala Mandir Chairman Ritesh Ravi Naik, Councillor Vishwanath Dalvi, senior government officials, Heads of Departments, panchayat members and local representatives, who reviewed public grievances and assured prompt action on the issues raised.