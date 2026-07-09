7 RGP members seek FIR over ‘financial misconduct’, expulsions

NT Reporter

Panaji

A police complaint has been filed against Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) general secretary Vishvesh Naik and treasurer Ajay Kholkar, alleging the illegal expulsion of 10 primary members, financial mismanagement and other irregularities within the party.

In a complaint with Panaji police, Licio Roncon, Rahul Naik, Premanand Gaude, Dagley Fernandes, Melvin Da Silva, Vishal Dessai and Sanjan Naik have sought the registration of an FIR and necessary action under the law before records and other evidence are allegedly destroyed. The complaint alleged serious irregularities relating to financial mismanagement, manipulation and misuse of financial records, lack of transparency in financial affairs and other illegalities within the political party.

“We have reasonable grounds to believe that, in order to prevent us from exposing the aforesaid irregularities and illegalities, the aforesaid individual (Vishvesh Naik), in his capacity as general secretary, along with other office-bearers and persons acting in consonance with him, hatched a criminal conspiracy to illegally expel us from the said party, suppress our objections, and tarnish our reputation by publicly portraying us as persons deserving termination/expulsion,” the complainants said.

The complaint further alleged that the actions of the individuals concerned, acting in consonance with others, “seem to be an attempt to get back Manoj Parab, the former party president, in the garb of our alleged termination, thereby portraying the façade of chaos within the working of the said party to do a cover-up”.

The complainants also said that the post of party president is vacant and, in the absence of a party president, serious questions arise as to how and under whose authority various decisions are being taken.