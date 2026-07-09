Yuri predicts ‘12-0’ win over BJP, says Congress will secure 27 seats

NT Reporter

Margao

With football fever gripping Goa during the World Cup, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Wednesday drew a sporting parallel to predict a decisive victory for the Congress in the next Assembly elections, forecasting a “12-0” score against the BJP in Salcete and Mormugao.

“There is a World Cup going on in Goa also. We have a good captain, coach and support staff and good

players also. And we will win 27 seats in Goa,” he said while addressing a gathering at the South Goa District Congress office.

“I know that out of the 27 seats, Cuncolim will also have a Congress MLA. We will get eight seats in Salcete and four in Mormugao with the united opposition and alliance partners. The score will be Congress 12 to 0 BJP and I am confident that as principal opposition party we will be victorious.”

“We are also working extensively in North, in Tiswadi and Bardez where there is a huge sentiment against the BJP. The BJP’s own survey has shown that 10 to 12 seats in North Goa are in danger and it clearly shows that there is a tide of change. And this will bring a strong, stable Congress government,” Alemao said.

Asked about a possible alliance, Alemao said the objective was a united opposition and that the electoral contest should be between the Opposition and the ruling party.

Responding to a question on other parties, including the Goa Congress Party and another contender in his own constituency under the Cuncolkar Swabhiman banner, Alemao said, “As per the Constitution, anyone can contest elections. We are a democratic party and it will take a clear call. But I have trust in my people of Cuncolim with the love and trust they have shown me.”