N Goa panel seeks monthly audit on pothole work, 6-monthly crash data

NT Reporter

Panaji

The North Goa District Road Safety Committee has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to submit monthly division-wise reports on pothole repairs. It also decided that road accident statistics will be compiled and published every six months with a detailed break-up of fatalities, injuries, causes and accident-prone locations.

The directions were issued at a meeting of the committee chaired by Additional Collector-I Gurudas Desai, where officials from various departments reviewed road safety measures and coordination among enforcement and infrastructure agencies.

Each PWD division has been asked to submit monthly reports detailing pothole repairs carried out within its jurisdiction. This is aimed at helping authorities assess the performance of individual divisions and identify areas requiring intervention.

The committee also resolved to compile and publish road accident data every six months with a detailed break-up of fatalities, injuries, causes of accidents and accident-prone locations. Members said the analysis would help authorities identify trends and plan engineering, enforcement and awareness measures.

GOACAN convener Roland Martins, a member of the committee, said the reporting mechanism would improve transparency and accountability.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for the activation of AI-enabled traffic cameras and intelligent traffic signals from July 15. Officials discussed joint enforcement drives against drunken driving, measures by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services

Department to remove

stray cattle from roads and monitoring of reinforced earth walls on newly constructed flyovers.

The committee also decided that the District Collector would notify ‘No Parking’ zones near Goa Medical College, Bambolim, to ensure the unhindered movement of emergency vehicles. Local bodies were directed to verify compliance with mandatory ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ signage at bars and liquor establishments.