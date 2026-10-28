Census 2027 to cover 1,630 enumeration blocks in North Goa from December 1

Abdul Wahab Khan

Panaji: The North Goa district administration is preparing for the population enumeration phase of Census 2027, scheduled from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027. Online self-enumeration will be open from November 16 to 30, followed by a revisional round from January 5 to 9, 2027.

Unlike the first phase, which covered house listing, housing conditions, household amenities and assets, the population enumeration will collect individual demographic and socio-economic details through an approved 40-question schedule. These will include age, sex, religion, literacy, occupation and migration history.

“If most of the population completes self-enumeration, our enumerators will have a lesser burden. They can just confirm the SE ID on our app and it’s done,” a census official said. The official said the process could remain incomplete if household members were unavailable when enumerators visited to ask the questions.

Residents can submit their details online through se.census.gov.in, using their mobile numbers to generate a unique Self-Enumeration (SE) ID. Enumerators will still visit every household to verify the ID through their official mobile application.

Enumerators will record details during hous-ehold visits for elderly residents and those without smartphones or internet access.

“No documents are required. Whatever details residents provide are accepted in good faith, and they will sign on the app,” the official said.

The exercise will also cover migrant workers, including labourers and people employed in restaurants and other establishments.

Officials said people present in Goa during the enumeration period would be counted, while short-term tourists would be excluded.

“Whoever is present in Goa during the entire period will be counted, be it the labourer or working in the restaurants,” officials said.