CM Sawant hints at filling vacant cabinet berth soon

NT Reporter

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday indicated that the vacant berth in the Goa cabinet is likely to be filled soon, potentially ending months of speculation over a possible

cabinet expansion.

Speaking to reporters in Porvorim, Sawant refrained from revealing any details about the potential contenders or an exact timeline for filling the post, stating only that the media would be informed once a final decision is taken regarding the appointment of the new minister. The cabinet position has remained vacant following the demise of former agriculture minister Ravi Naik on October 13, 2025. Since his passing, political circles in Goa have been abuzz with discussions over who could be inducted into the ministry.

The Chief Minister’s statement assumes political significance, as speculation has intensified in recent weeks over a possible reshuffle or expansion of the state cabinet.

While ruling party leaders have maintained their silence and are yet to officially announce a choice, political observers believe the appointment could have key implications for regional and caste equations within the party as the BJP looks to consolidate its position ahead of the 2027 state legislative assembly polls.