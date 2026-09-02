CM: Will work with pvt sector to expand mkt for SHG products

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the government would work with private entities, departments and MLAs to expand market opportunities for products made by self-help groups (SHGs), instead of limiting their sales to local festivals and events.

Speaking during a calling-attention discussion moved by Siolim BJP MLA Delilah Lobo on monitoring the functioning, activities and performance of SHGs, Sawant said MLAs also had a responsibility to promote products made in their constituencies.

“Under the Swayampurna Goa initiative, around 50,000 women are working through 3,515 SHGs, with a minimum of 10 women associated with each group,” Sawant said.

Sawant said the government had put in place a mechanism for regular monitoring of SHGs through the institutional structure of the Goa State Rural Livelihoods Mission (GSRLM), including SHGs, village organisations and community-level institutions.

“The functioning of SHGs is assessed with emphasis on regularity of the meeting and saving, maintenance of the books and records, internal lending and repayment, bank linkage and credit utilisation, participation in livelihood activities, capacity building and skill development, progress towards the income generation and economical sustainability,” Sawant said.

He said hand-holding was also provided to SHG members and community resource persons in bookkeeping and financial management, livelihood activities and management of SHG institutions.

“SHG members are being encouraged and supported by undertaking activities such as food processing, tailoring, handicraft, catering, small scale farming and other locally sustainable and suitable enterprises,” Sawant said.

Sawant said the government is also working to strengthen digital marketing and create an online presence for the groups.

“Rs 468 crore in revolving funds have been utilised by SHGs and returned. Loans are routed through 18 cluster-level federations, which provide loans of up to Rs 2 lakh at 12 per cent interest without a guarantee or surety,” said Sawant.

He said Goa had 26,000 farm and 21,000 non-farm livelihood members, with no NPA reported so far.

The government is exploring abandoned school buildings near markets as business spaces for SHGs, besides festival markets and proposed centres at bus stands. Packaging, branding, licensing and food-processing training are also being provided.

Sawant said 3,000 Lakhpati Didis had been achieved against a target of 8,000. SHGs have also been given opportunities to operate Mukhyamantri Annapurna canteens.