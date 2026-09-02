South hosp tops patient referrals from PHCs, saw 6.9k cases in 2025

Posts of cardiologist, nephrologists, neurologist filled at south district hosp: Rane

Margao: A majority of referrals from Primary Health Centres (PHCs) go to South Goa District Hospital (SGDH) and Goa Medical College (GMC), the government said on Tuesday.

Information provided during the ongoing Assembly session stated that SGDH received 6,996 referrals from PHCs last year and 3,732 this year, while GMC received 4,211 referrals in 2025 and 2,492 this year.

North Goa District Hospital received 2,470 referrals last year and 1,461 this year.

The information was provided in an LAQ tabled by Cuncolim Congress MLA Yuri Alemao.

The LAQ reply also stated that the OPD at Tuem Hospital was fully operational, except for the medical gas pipeline system, while work on the operation theatre was in progress.

Asked about steps taken to minimise referrals from PHCs, UHCs and CHCs to government hospitals, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said, “Most of the patients who come to PHCs/CHCs/UHCs are managed at the facility. Only those who need tertiary treatment are referred to Goa Medical College. To prevent unnecessary referral, monthly monitoring of referred patients is done by the health officer.”

He also said all centres have 108 EMRI services, staff and qualified doctors to handle emergencies. Essential medicines for snake bites, poisoning, anaphylaxis, hypotension and hypertension are available for immediate treatment and stabilisation. Basic diagnostic services are also provided.

In another LAQ tabled by Fatorda GFP MLA Vijai Sardesai on reducing referrals from SGDH to GMC and addressing deficiencies, Rane said, “Posts of cardiologist, nephrologists and neurologist are filled. Currently, one cardiologist from GMC is deputed to SGDH once a week, and one urologist from Victor Hospital is deputed to SGDH on an Honorary basis. The STEMI project is implemented in collaboration with TRICOG, and critical ECGs are evaluated, and as per need, patients are thrombolysed and referred to GMC. MRI facility has started on July 23, and day care chemotherapy has been started since June 11.”

The ICU is functional with the necessary infrastructure and staff and has a nine-bed capacity. Orthopaedic surgeons and consultants are available round the clock, while routine and emergency surgeries are performed according to case priorities and available facilities.

A proposal for a CCU (Critical Care Unit) is in the pipeline, with the file for technical clearance submitted to the SGPDA, Margao, the reply stated.

It also stated that the Whole Blood Centre at the new hospital premises is operational.

“Further decline in referrals is expected after Blood Component Separation begins. Approval to start the unit has been obtained, and it is currently undergoing its designated trial phase. Technical staff are being trained at the GMC Blood Centre,” Rane said.