LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Flawed clause

The amended Goa Panchayat Raj Act mandates a 15-day timeline for village panchayats to issue construction licences and occupancy certificates, failing which permits are “deemed to be approved”. This contentious clause undermines panchayat autonomy and creates a dangerous loophole. It enables offenders to legitimise illegalities, often in connivance with local panches who deliberately ignore applications or issue flawed responses. Consequently, perpetrators will exploit this deemed clause to push unauthorised projects through without scrutiny.

Arwin Mesquita, Colva

Dangerous roads

Despite modern space technology in road construction, it is unfortunate that several roads in Goa fail to remain intact for even one year without knee-deep potholes. Potholes are now a common sight, creating serious risks for motorists and pedestrians. During the monsoon, water-filled potholes make judging depth difficult, leading to accidents and deaths. This poor condition raises questions about the quality of materials, work execution, and possible negligence. Contractors responsible for substandard work must be held accountable and blacklisted where necessary. Allegations of corruption and commissions must be thoroughly investigated. The government must urgently ensure roads are safe, durable, and motorable year-round. In accidents caused by poorly maintained roads, authorities and contractors should provide full medical assistance to victims until recovery.

Diomedes R Pereira, Corlim

Gross social injustice

The Uber rich in India are a class apart. The top 1 per cent of the country own approximately 60 per cent of the nation’s wealth. While hundreds of farmers in distress commit suicide, as they cannot pay back farm loans, the rich default on several thousands of crores of rupees and go scot free. The recent case of the privileged TV moghul getting a 99.7 per cent haircut on his Rs 22,006 crore loan is in stark contrast to the miserable treatment we mete out to poor farmers who cannot pay their loans. The common man doesn’t get any better treatment. If he defaults on one installment of his loan he is harassed like a criminal. On the other hand, the privileged people like Ram Rahim keep getting parole virtually every other month.

Robert Castellino, Calangute

PM’s priorities

As the nation mourns thousands who perished in the devastating Nepal floods, and worries about 275 missing Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-nation foreign visit. One wonders whether his presence in India during such an unprecedented tragedy would have been more appropriate, while sending a senior minister instead. Instead, the Prime Minister participated in a yoga session in Tashkent and received Uzbekistan’s highest civilian honour. While international engagements and diplomatic honours may matter, can they take precedence over the agony of bereaved Indian families? At this hour of national sorrow, should the country’s leader not be present to guide rescue efforts and offer comfort to those who lost loved ones?

Tharcius S Fernando, Chennai

Eternal legacy

The retirement of Lionel Andrés Messi from international football marks the emotional conclusion of a golden era that spellbound the world for nearly two decades. When a ‘magician’ of his stature steps away from Argentina’s number ten jersey, it signifies far more than just a legendary player hanging up his boots; it leaves a profound void in the hearts of football lovers worldwide. While new superstars will inevitably emerge to break records and claim historic victories, Messi’s impact remains permanent. Having famously guided his homeland to the finals of three FIFA World Cups, he leaves creating an encyclopaedia on his own in the beautiful game. It is as if Messi was born to give life to a magic ball called football. For millions of fans, imagining international football without his unparalleled brilliance is almost impossible. His presence will be deeply missed, but his timeless legacy is permanently cemented in sports history.

M Pradyu, Kannur

Messi bows out

Lionel Messi’s decision to retire from international football marks the end of one of the most extraordinary chapters in football history. At 39, Argentina’s greatest modern footballer leaves the national team after more than two decades of representing his country. He is second-highest goal scorer in the World Cup history, having scored 21, just one behind France Kylian Mbappé’s record of 22. He transformed himself from a player constantly compared with Diego Maradona into a legend of his own. His departure leaves an enormous void, but also a lasting example of resilience and sporting excellence. For Argentina and football fans worldwide, the Messi era will be remembered as one of the greatest in the history of the game. For aspiring footballers, Messi’s greatest lesson is simple: accept setbacks, keep improving, remain committed to the team and never allow criticism to define your journey.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai