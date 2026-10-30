Colvale jail superintendent can attest bail affidavits for inmates

Panaji: The High Court has authorised the superintendent of Central Jail, Colvale, to administer oaths and affirmations for affidavits supporting bail applications. The affidavits must be processed within 24 hours of being presented to the superintendent.

The direction came during the hearing of a bail application filed by Prasad Walke, who is lodged at Colvale jail.

Walke’s counsel stated that prisoners faced difficulties getting affidavits attested because notaries were often unavailable or reluctant to visit the prison. The process could also involve expenses that many inmates and their families struggled to afford, delaying bail applications and adding to the difficulties faced by accused persons seeking legal relief.

Previously, prison officials lacked the authority to administer oaths for such affidavits, and documents attested by jail staff could not be accepted by the High Court registry. Inmates therefore depended on external notaries to complete the process.

To address the issue, the High Court relied on a similar order passed by a Division Bench in Kolhapur and exercised its powers under the Oaths Act to authorise the Colvale jail superintendent to administer oaths and affirmations specifically for affidavits required in bail applications.