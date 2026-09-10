Cong reaches outto Vijai over 2027 election alliance

NT Reporter

Margao

Congress emissaries, including working president M K Shaikh and South Goa Member of Parliament

Viriato Fernandes, met

GFP president and Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai at his residence to discuss a political alliance.

Neither party explicitly disclosed the details of the discussions, but Sardesai indicated that he had raised several queries with the Congress leaders and was awaiting their response. Sardesai had previously announced the suspension of talks with the party.

“We were appointed as Congress emissaries to meet with Sardesai, respecting the public sentiment that the opposition must unite to defeat the BJP. During our meeting, Sardesai raised specific questions and concerns, which we will convey to our leadership,” Shaikh told reporters.

He also said that the party invited Sardesai to present his proposal regarding a seat-sharing arrangement or a potential merger with the Congress.

Shaikh said they are optimistic that a positive outcome will be achieved. “Our objective is to finalise seat-sharing and proceed. While he expressed a willingness to cooperate, he maintains certain concerns that our party leadership must address. Although there has undoubtedly been a delay in finalising these critical discussions, it was not intentional,” he said.

Sardesai maintained that his position was based on principle rather than ego.

“I respect the South Goa MP; as a pre-poll alliance partner, our party had actively campaigned for his victory. I have presented several questions to the Congress leadership. Should I receive satisfactory answers, we will consider the matter on a humanitarian basis and it will be a transparent process, which the people of Goa would come to know,” Sardesai said.

Interestingly, the Congress initiative comes as GFP, AAP and former state Congress president and Amit Patkar have been collaborating on local issues and gaining political momentum, suggesting the emergence of a unified third alternative for Goa’s electorate.

Recently, Congress announced that it is final talks to forge an alliance with RGP.