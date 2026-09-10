Avoid loud DJ music: Salkar to Ganeshotsav mandal committees

NT Reporter

Vasco

Vasco BJP MLA Krishna Salkar has appealed to people and Ganesh mandal committees to celebrate Chaturthi while following the prescribed rules and avoiding inconvenience to others. Salkar made the appeal during a review meeting attended by the deputy collector, mamlatdar, police officials and representatives of various mandal committees. The meeting reviewed preparations and arrangements for the Chaturthi celebrations.

“Let our celebrations bring happiness, not inconvenience to others. Celebrate with devotion, discipline and mutual respect,” he said, while calling for maintaining the traditional character of the festival.

Salkar urged committees to give greater emphasis to traditional dindi processions. He also appealed to committees to avoid loud DJ music and excessive noise during the celebrations.

“Excessive noise can cause inconvenience to residents, particularly senior citizens, children and patients, besides disturbing pets and others in the neighbourhood,” said Salkar.

The meeting also discussed arrangements for processions, traffic management, law and order and measures to prevent noise pollution during the festival. The police and administrative authorities were urged to take necessary precautions for the celebrations.

Stating that Ganesh Chaturthi is an important religious festival and an occasion that strengthens social harmony, unity and brotherhood, he appealed to Ganesh mandal committees to cooperate with the administration.