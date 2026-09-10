Goa extends shack policy by a year, licences by Sept 10

NT Reporter

Panaji

Goa’s Beach Shack Policy (2023-26), which ended on May 31, has been extended by a year, giving shack operators time to prepare for the upcoming season, which officially begins on October 1.

Shack licences for the 2026-27 tourism season will be issued by the Tourism Department from September 10 under the existing fee structure, with no increase. The decision to keep the licence fee unchanged takes into consideration the difficulties faced by shack operators during the previous season and challenging business conditions.

“Extending the policy and keeping the fee structure unchanged gives operators the stability they need to prepare for the season,” Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said. “He added that the department wants the season to begin with the shacks ready, operators prepared and the tourism ecosystem working from day 1.”

The extension comes against the backdrop of the newly notified Goa Registration of Tourist Trade (Amendment) Act, 2026, coming into effect. The regulation makes it mandatory for shacks operating on private land within Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas to register with the Tourism Department, bringing hundreds of previously unregistered shacks under a regulatory framework.

Shack operators in the state had, a few days earlier, expressed concern over the delay in finalising the beach shack policy. Tourism director Kedar Naik said, “Our priority has been to complete the renewal process early rather than have operators lose valuable time waiting for licences. Starting the issuance process on September 10 gives operators the opportunity to get their establishments ready well in advance.

Additionally, they will get the Ganesh Chaturthi weekend to welcome and cater to the tourists.

At the same time, the mandatory registration of private shacks in CRZ areas will help bring greater clarity and accountability to beach operations.”