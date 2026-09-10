Mapusa dacoity case: Sohail Khan added as sixth B’desh accused

NT Reporter

Panaji

The District and Sessions Court, North Goa, on Wednesday granted permission to the Crime Branch to add Bangladesh national Sohail Khan as an additional accused in the October 2025 Ganeshpuri, Mapusa dacoity case. The court also permitted the Crime Branch to file an additional chargesheet in connection with the case.

Police said certain additional facts and evidence emerged during interrogation, disclosing the involvement of Sohail, who was not cited as an accused in the initial chargesheet. He is the sixth Bangladesh national to be named in the case.

Police said further investigation is necessary to bring the complete facts and circumstances of the case before the court and to ensure that all persons found involved are dealt with in accordance with the law.

Mapusa police had filed a chargesheet in January against Raju B and Safikul Amir, both from Karnataka, and the absconding Bangladesh nationals. Raju and Amir had reportedly provided assistance to the Bangladesh nationals.

In April, the Delhi police arrested six Bangladesh nationals — Md Nasir Khan, Noor Islam alias Nadim Khan, Md Saiful Islam, Sohail Khan, Md Suman Hauladar alias Babu alias Pappu and Zakir Hauladar. They were subsequently taken into custody by the Goa police probing the April 2025 Dona Paula and October 2025 Mapusa dacoity cases.

Police said the Bangladeshi dacoit gang had targeted the bungalow of a prominent doctor in Ganeshpuri, Mapusa, in the early hours of October 7. The accused tied up the family members and decamped with cash and gold jewellery worth around Rs 35 lakh.

In July, the Crime Branch police had filed

a chargesheet in connection with the Dona Paula

dacoity case.

Yakub had reportedly provided assistance to the accused persons in the crime, police said.