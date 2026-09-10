Duo held after alleged robbery attempt at Siolim house foiled

NT Reporter

Mapusa

Anjuna police arrested two men, Sanwar Ruby Sheikh (21) and Sheikh Shekchutru Saul (19), both natives of Bihar presently residing in Marna-Siolim, in connection with an alleged robbery attempt at a house in the area after locals nabbed them and handed them over to police.

Sources said the incident took place around 12.30 am on Wednesday. The two

alleged accused first attempted to enter the house from the rear but failed. They then approached the house from the front, carrying an iron bar, screwdriver and a bag.

Locals said the alleged accused had also attempted to change the direction of the CCTV camera outside the house to avoid detection. However, movement detected by the camera triggered a security alert on the owner’s mobile phone.

Meanwhile, the pet dog and other dogs in the locality began barking loudly, alerting the family members. When the family opened the door, the accused attempted to flee from the spot.

Local youths noticed the accused fleeing, chased them and managed to catch them near a school in the area. The youths subsequently informed local panchayat member William Fernandes and the police.

Anjuna police arrested the duo as a preventive action as no formal complaint was lodged. Police are also verifying whether the duo is involved in any other theft cases in the state.

Anjuna police are further investigating the case.