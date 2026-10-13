Cong seeks probe into manhandling of woman at Azad Maidan protest

NT Reporter

Panaji

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Monday condemned the alleged manhandling of a young woman during the SIR protest at Azad Maidan on Sunday and demanded a thorough investigation and action against those responsible.

Goa Mahila Congress president Pratiksha Khalap said protester Amreen Shaikh was manhandled during the peaceful protest.

“In our country and culture, every woman is revered as a representation of the divine, and women are treated with the highest respect. However, the atrocity committed against a young woman was a truly shameful act,” Khalap said at a press conference in Panaji. Congress spokespersons Amit Palekar and Samil Volvoikar were

also present.

“The BJP government and the Chief Minister, who holds the Home portfolio, are directly responsible. We are witnessing a surge in crime across Goa, yet we never see the police acting with such speed against rapists, dacoits and other criminals,” Khalap said, demanding an impartial inquiry and action against those responsible.

Palekar alleged that the state government was misusing the police machinery to stifle public discourse. He said no prohibitory orders had been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha

Sanhita (BNSS).

“Citizens are forced to take to the streets due to misgovernance and ongoing atrocities under the BJP rule. Holding peaceful protests is a constitutional right guaranteed to every citizen under Article 19. We are witnessing an attempt by the BJP to suppress such demonstrations across the country,” Palekar said.

Designated protest sites like Jantar Mantar and Azad Maidan exist precisely so that people can voice their concerns without hindrance; even the BJP utilised these spaces when they were in opposition,” Palekar said.