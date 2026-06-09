Congress demands CBI probe into Mapusa youth’s death

NT Reporter

Panaji

Congress leader Sunil Kawthankar has written

to the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of the 22-year-old Mapusa youth.

“An independent agency, free from local pressures and influences, is best placed to uncover the truth and ensure that justice is delivered without fear or favour,” said Kawthankar.

Kawthankar said reports emerging from the autopsy have revealed the presence of fractures and other injuries on the youth’s body.

“These findings have

only intensified public suspicion, particularly in light of the fact that the youth had been present at a police station shortly before he allegedly died by suicide,”

he said.

He said that “the sequence of events, coupled with the nature of the injuries revealed in the postmortem examination, demands a thorough, impartial and independent investigation that commands public confidence”.

Referring to the government’s decision to appoint SP Vishwesh Karpe to investigate the case, Kawthankar said public trust had been further eroded in this highly sensitive matter, as the appointment was both ironic and insensitive considering that Karpe had faced serious allegations in the past relating to police brutality and abuse of authority.

He urged the state to immediately recommend a CBI inquiry into the case.

, he said, “The youth’s grieving family deserves justice. Any attempt to limit the investigation within the existing framework risks further damaging public faith in the rule of law and the state’s commitment to transparency.”