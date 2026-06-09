SP Karpe seeks records, CCTV footage in Mapusa youth case

NT Reporter

Mapusa

Superintendent of Police Vishwesh Karpe, who has been appointed by the government to conduct an inquiry into the complaint filed by the family of the 22-year-old Mapusa youth who died by suicide at his residence, visited Mapusa police station on Monday and gathered details related to the case.

Sources said Karpe sought detailed information about the incident as part of the inquiry initiated following allegations made by the family, including those against Mapusa police officers.

CCTV footage from the police station is likely to form an important part of the inquiry, sources said.

It is also learnt that the Superintendent has sought all documents related to the case.

The youth was booked for allegedly dumping garbage along a roadside. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

Family members have alleged that he was subjected to trauma and harassment by the police.

The family has demanded justice for the deceased and had initially refused to accept the body.

Following the incident, the youth’s mother filed a written complaint with the North Goa Superintendent of Police.

In her complaint, she sought the registration of a case against the police inspector and sub-inspector handling the case, as well as the person who recorded the video.