Congress, GFP hold talks to form alliance

NT Reporter

Margao/Panaji

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar and Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai on Saturday held preliminary discussions on a possible alliance for the next

Assembly elections.

Sardesai said he had initiated the talks in keeping with a promise made at a meeting in Canacona.

“As promised, today I went to Girish Chodankar’s house along with two colleagues and we held preliminary discussions. A future roadmap will be worked out accordingly. We have made the beginning without bringing in any ego, hierarchy or issues of status,” Sardesai said.

Both leaders said the objective of the discussions was to explore the possibility of coming together to defeat the BJP, which they claimed reflected public sentiment in the state. Chodankar said there was a growing demand among Goans for Opposition parties to unite against the BJP government. Goans feel we should come together given the way the government is functioning. There is a demand to bring in a government that the people of Goa want.

“Accordingly, we held discussions today, and our committee and their committee will soon meet to initiate formal talks,” he said.

Chodankar disclosed that a second crucial meeting with GFP leadership will be held to initiate elaborate discussions after consulting central Congress leaders.

He further announced that the Congress intends to align with other political parties as well.

The GFP chief said the proposed alliance was aimed at respecting public sentiment while improving the Opposition’s electoral prospects.

“We believe that if we do what the people want, achieving success will become easier. There is widespread demand across Goa for unity, as people feel it will make defeating the BJP easier. Respecting that sentiment, I have taken this step,” he said.

The Fatorda MLA added that the alliance formation would be transparent and that the people would be kept informed at every stage.

“I have taken this step to build an accountable alternative, and everything will be done transparently with the people taken into confidence,” Sardesai said.