CM: Outsiders tried to instigate Goan youth to join NEET protests

Special Correspondent

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said people from outside the state came to Goa and tried to instigate Goan youth and local residents to

join NEET protests.

“However, the Goan youth and their parents were wise and did not fall for this propaganda,” he added, pointing out, “In the future too Goans should not fall into such traps.” The statement came in the light of the NEET protests held in Goa recently seeking the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protests continued even after Pradhan’s resignation. In a video message, Sawant said that people should fight for their rights, but let us uphold the values of respectful dialogue, responsible citizenship, and constructive participation in democracy.

“Prime Minister, Narendra Modi demonstrated the qualities of a true leader by responding with compassion rather than anger despite being subjected to abusive language during recent protests,”

he maintained.

Sawant said in the video message that leadership is defined by restraint, empathy and the

ability to rise above provocation, remarking that instead of responding with hostility, the Prime Minister chose a message of compassion, setting an example of responsible

public conduct.

The Chief Minister appealed to the Goan youth to remain vigilant against misinformation and divisive narratives circulating on various platforms.

He urged young people to avoid negativity, verify facts before believing or sharing information and engage in constructive discussions rooted in mutual respect.

Sawant said the younger generation has a crucial role in shaping the state’s future and encouraged them to become responsible citizens committed to democratic values

and social harmony.