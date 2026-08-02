‘Protest for Shah’s resignation will continue’

PTI

New Delhi

Demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation over the July 20 crackdown on anti-paper leak protestors in Delhi, AISA president Neha Bora said the movement has evolved into a wider campaign seeking accountability from the Centre over the alleged police action.

Bora, who observed a 23-day hunger strike during the agitation, told PTI that the demand for Shah’s resignation and the removal of Delhi Police commissioner Anurag Kumar would continue alongside efforts to secure the release of arrested protestors. She emphasised that accountability cannot be limited to

low-ranking officials.

“The buck stops at Amit Shah. The buck stops at the commissioner of police. If somebody has to resign or has to be sacked, it is these two people. No low-ranking official’s suspension is enough for us,” she said.

The AISA president refused to apologise for or condemn the cuss-laden denunciations of the Centre made by many agitators, and accused critics of trying to divert attention from the use of pellet guns and police force during the July 20 crackdown.

Bora said the row over some of the protestors’ language is being used to subvert the issue of accountability over the police action on the Parliament march day.

Questioning the alleged use of pellet guns and excessive force during the July 20 march, the chief of the left-wing students’ organisation affiliated with the CPI(ML) Liberation said the government failed to explain why security personnel were equipped with pellet guns and “sticks covered with nails”.

“We are still seeking answers. Why did you use pellet guns on protestors on July 20? Why were security forces given pellet guns? Why were sticks covered with nails, with which protesters were injured,” she asked.

Bora argued that regardless of whether the alleged actions were ordered by a magistrate or senior authorities, political responsibility ultimately rests with the Union home minister.