‘Nav Unmesh’ to showcase young talent

NT BUZZ

Shaant Swar Brahma Sangeet Saunstha, Bicholim, in association with the Directorate of Art and Culture, Panaji, will host ‘Nav Unmesh’, a music and dance programme, on March 1, at Deendayal Bhavan, Bicholim.

The event, described as “a shining stage for young performers”, will start with an opening ceremony at 3.30 p.m. President of Brahman Mahasang and social worker, Gurudas Mone, will inaugurate the programme.

Performances will begin at 4.15 p.m. and will have vocal recitals by Shreeya Barve, Tanvi Kaushik, Shreya Deodhar and Aniket Toraskar. Harmonium solos will be presented by Swateja Kumbhar and Om Gurav, while a tabla duet will be performed by Anish Gadgil and Atharva Gadgil. The Nivedan will be presented by Sharda Arondekar.

The dance segment will showcase a Kathak solo by Ananya Bhat and a Bharatanatyam recital by Shital Yeshwant Teli along with her group.