TCP office files went missing after Viresh-led protest: CM

Says protestors crossed all limits, strict action will be taken

Panaji: Stating that the protestors, who came to Panaji in support of St Andre MLA Viresh Borkar, had crossed all the limits on February 23, 2026 by protesting outside the residence of the Town and Country Planning Minister Vishwajit Rane, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the government has received a complaint from the town and country planning office claiming that some of the files went missing following the last week’s sit-in protest led by St Andre MLA Viresh Borkar at the office.

The RGP legislator has been on the indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan seeking the revocation of the controversial Section 39A of the TCP Act.

“We have received a complaint from the TCP office stating that some of the files from the office went missing following the protest. A female staffer has also complained that she was verbally abused during the protest at the office,” he told mediapersons after attending a meeting of the BJP legislature wing at Dona Paula on Wednesday. A complaint has been filed with the Panaji police in the matter.

Sawant observed that the protestors, who came to Panaji in support of Borkar, had crossed all limits on February 23 by protesting outside the residence of TCP Minister Vishwajit Rane. Sawant said the strict action will be taken against the protestors for issuing death threat to Rane outside his private residence and also threatening to blow it off.

He also warned of action over alleged missing files.

“We had warned MLA Viresh Borkar when he along with some people held a sit-in protest at the TCP office. Borkar had been told to leave the office, and had been advised that they could continue their protest outside the office. But he did not listen,” Sawant maintained. He said spending the night in the office was wrong. “If they wanted to continue their protest, it should have been outside the office”

According to the Chief Minister, Borkar had been asked to leave the office. But he didn’t listen, and hence the police escorted him out; in the process he sustained injuries when he fell down.

“The protestors have taken law and order in their hands. We will take strict actions against them in the coming days,” he warned.

Sawant said the government tolerated their protest but since last night despite government efforts to resolve the issue, the agitation was going in a wrong direction. “Their mentality of agitation will not be tolerated. People should know what is right and what is wrong.”

He said the BJP legislature wing deliberated on various issues plaguing the state including the protest at the Azad Maidan led by Borkar.