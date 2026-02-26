PM Modi at Knesset: India backs Gaza peace plan

‘Terrorism anywhere threatens harmony everywhere’

Jerusalem: In a historic address to Knesset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described the Gaza Peace Initiative as a path for “just and durable peace” in the entire region even as he delivered a powerful message of solidarity to Israel, asserting that “terrorism anywhere threatens peace everywhere”.

Modi said like Israel, India has a “consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards” and called for sustained and coordinated global efforts to counter the menace.

The Prime Minister’s address to the Knesset, Israel’s House of Representatives, came hours after he landed in the country to a rousing welcome with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu along with his wife Sara receiving him at Ben Gurion airport.

“I also carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7 (2023),” Modi said.

“We feel your pain. We share your grief. India stands with Israel, firmly, with full conviction, in this moment, and beyond. No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism,” he said.

Modi was on Wednesday conferred with the ‘Speaker of the Knesset Medal’ in recognition of his exceptional contribution to strengthening strategic relations between India and Israel.

The Indian Prime Minister is the first leader to receive this medal, which is the highest honour of the Knesset.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana conferred the award on the Prime Minister after his address at the Israeli Parliament.

Marking the first-ever speech by an Indian Prime Minister to the Knesset, Modi showed India’s strong resolve to combat terrorism with full force.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and several other senior leaders were among the parliamentarians who attended the event.

“India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time. We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens. Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism, with no double standards,” he said.

“Terrorism aims to destabilise societies, to block development, and to erode trust. Countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action, because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere.”

“That is why India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability,” he noted.

The Prime Minister also delved into the evolving situation in the Middle East and referred to Israel signing the Abraham Accords with a number of countries a few years back.

“It was a moment of new hope for a long-troubled region. Since then, the situation has changed significantly. The path is even more challenging. Yet it is important to sustain that hope,” he said.

In the current context, Modi explicitly backed the Gaza Peace Initiative, describing the UN Security Council-endorsed plan as the definitive path toward a “just and durable peace” for the entire region.

“The Gaza Peace Initiative that was endorsed by the UN Security Council offers a pathway. India has expressed its firm support for the initiative,” Modi said.

“We believe that it holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue,” he said.

“Let all our efforts be guided by wisdom, courage, and humanity. The road to peace is not always easy. But India joins you and the world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region,” he added.