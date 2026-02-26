IPB approves 10 projects worth Rs 445 crore; 801 jobs to be created

Panaji: The Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board (Goa-IPB) on Wednesday approved 10 projects, which collectively involve a proposed investment of Rs 445 crore and are expected to generate approximately 801 jobs.

The 41st Board meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, comprehensively deliberated on various investment proposals spanning multiple sectors, with a particular emphasis on promoting sustainable industrial growth.

The key sectors that received approval included food processing, logistics and warehousing, and manufacturing.

The discussion highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering a transparent and investor-friendly environment while ensuring balanced regional development and job creation.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Industries Mauvin Godinho, the Chief Secretary, senior officials and representatives from prominent industry associations.