Opposition parties slam govt’s stance on protests

Panaji : Opposition parties on Wednesday condemned what they termed as the government’s “high-handed” approach toward democratic protests, which are being held to demand the scrapping of Section 39A of the Town and Country Planning Act.

Opposition leader Yuri Alemao, Congress MLA Carlos Ferreira and Goa Forward Party legislator Vijai Sardesai expressed solidarity with Revolutionary Goans Party MLA Viresh Borkar, who has been on hunger strike at Azad Maidan demanding the scrapping of Section 39A.

Speaking to mediapersons at the protest site, Alemao emphasised on the growing public support for Borkar’s cause.

Voicing concerns about alleged government warnings, Ferreira said, “Statements don’t frighten us. This is a people’s movement. When we fight people’s issues democratically, nothing is wrong in that,” Ferreira asserted.

Sardesai on Wednesday questioned the adequacy of the government’s response to the demands raised by Borkar.