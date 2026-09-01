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Crime Branch to probe Porvorim shootout: CM

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Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday informed the state legislative assembly that the case about the recent casino shootout incident has been handed over to the Crime Branch for investigation.

Earlier, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai raised the law and order issue in the House, citing the recent shootout on businessman Srinivas Nayak just 500 metres away from the assembly complex. He also demanded a Crime Branch probe.

The Chief Minister also expressed confidence that the assailants, who are still at large, would be traced and arrested soon.

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