Govt drops plan to table anti-conversion bill in assembly

Panaji: The government on Monday decided not to introduce the proposed anti-conversion bill in the legislative assembly during its ongoing monsoon session.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Delilah Lobo and Independent legislator Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco said that after a meeting of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant with the legislators on Monday, they were informed that the bill would not be introduced in the House during this session.

It may be noted that there is strong opposition to the controversial bill from within the ruling side, as also a backlash from the Opposition parties.

The Chief Minister was scheduled to introduce The Goa Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2026, in the House on the opening day of the session. However, just before commencement of the day’s proceedings, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Catholic MLAs from the ruling side and decided against moving the legislation.

Later, Lourenco said that the government had decided not to table the bill, as many MLAs, including those from the ruling side, had raised strong objections to it.

The proposed legislation was subsequently removed from the Business List of the assembly.

It may be noted that the state cabinet had approved the bill last week; however, it was strongly opposed by many legislators.

The bill had sought to prohibit religious conversions allegedly carried out through force, coercion, undue influence, allurement, fraudulent means or marriage. It proposed stringent punishment, including imprisonment of up to life and a minimum fine of Rs 50,000, along with compensation of up to Rs 5 lakh for victims.

The proposed law also sought to declare a marriage void if it was found to have been solemnised solely for the purpose of unlawful conversion or if conversion was carried out through marriage.

Those facilitating unlawful conversions, including religious figures such as priests, karmkandis, maulvis or mullas, could also face imprisonment of three to 10 years.