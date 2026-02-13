‘Critical gaps in Goa’s climate action plan’

Abdul Wahab Khan

Panaji : Despite inclusive planning, Goa’s climate action plan has critical gaps in financing, scientific data and institutional oversight, threatening the state’s resilience against escalating climate threats, according to a study.

F M Nadaf from the Autonomous College of Multidisciplinary Studies and Research at Borda, Margao, in his study, has exposed shortfalls in the state’s Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) 2023-2033.

Financial constraints emerge as the most pressing concern, with Rs 2,341 crore over ten years, translating to roughly 1.1% of the state’s annual budget, appearing “modest” given the climate risks outlined. The study states that “achieving transformative outcomes in renewable energy, electric mobility, health infrastructure and biodiversity protection will likely require significantly greater investment”.

According to the study, “For Goa to emerge as a leading coastal state in building climate resilience, it will need to adopt rigorous scientific approaches, raise the level of ambition in both, mitigation and adaptation, secure long-term financial support and ensure stronger institutional accountability.”

The SAPCC “does not fully articulate pathways for tapping into external finance such as the Green Climate Fund, Adaptation Fund or bilateral climate finance sources”. Strategies for green bonds, climate insurance and public-private partnerships remain underdeveloped. Scientific limitations compound these gaps. “The absence of downscaled, high-resolution climate projections for Goa restricts the ability to capture micro-level variations in rainfall, temperature and sea-level rise,” the paper states. Coastal monitoring relies on a single tide gauge at Mormugao, which “undermines coastal vulnerability assessments”.

According to the study, mitigation targets fall drastically short. While Goa possesses solar potential exceeding 1,000 MW, SAPCC has set a target of only 300 MW by 2030.

The electric mobility strategy “lacks specificity, providing no concrete targets for the number of EVs, charging stations or timelines for public fleet transition”. Blue carbon strategies for mangroves remain undeveloped despite extensive coastline, states the study.

Institutional weaknesses further hamper implementation of the plan. Monitoring mechanisms remain “vague and largely process-oriented” without measurable indicators. The health sector inadequately addresses climate-sensitive diseases like dengue and Kyasanur Forest Disease.

According to the study, agriculture and fisheries adaptation strategies “lack concrete plans for action, particularly in providing targeted assistance to small farmers and traditional fishing communities”.