New labour codes dilute workers’ rights: AITUC

Special Correspondent

Panaji: A large number of workers affiliated to the All India Trade Union Congress on Thursday participated in a day-long nationwide strike at Azad Maidan in the city.

The workers protested against the Central government’s labour policies, which they described as “anti-worker”.

The demonstration was part of a nationwide call given by central trade unions opposing the implementation of the new labour codes.

Protesters assembled in the city and marched to Azad Maidan as part of the agitation. They alleged that the new labour codes dilute workers’ rights, weaken job security and favour corporates at the cost of labour welfare.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the workers demanded fair wages, stronger job protection, comprehensive social security measures and the resolution of long-pending workers’ issues in Goa.

Union leaders addressing the gathering said that the new policies undermine long-standing labour protections and called for their rollback. They said the strike was aimed at drawing the government’s attention to the growing hardships faced by workers and the need for pro-labour policies.