Cruise trip, sea aarti to mark 6-day spiritual festival

Special Correspondent

Panaji

The Goa Spiritual Festival 2026 will be organised across various parts of the state by the Satguru Foundation in association with the state government, under the vision and guidance of the Peethadheeshwar of Shree Datta Padmanabh Peeth, Sadguru Brahmeshanand

Acharya Swamiji.

The six-day festival, to be held from February 19 to 24, aims to provide global recognition to the culture and spiritual grandeur of Goa.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Monday, Ramchandra Naik of the organising committee said that a large number of spiritual heads, mahamandaleshwars, spiritual gurus, jagadgurus, shankaracharyas, peethadheeshwars of various peethas, saints from different akhadas and distinguished government dignitaries will

grace the event.

The festival will commence on February 19 at Sanguem at 4.30 pm with the unveiling of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The programme will include Shri Sangameshwar Pujan, maha aarti, a procession and release of a documentary.

On February 20, the Goa Vision Summit for the business community, including an award ceremony and intellectual conclave, will be held at Taj Vivanta in the city at 4 pm.

Programmes on February 21 include Sant Pujan, Yog Sadhana, collective recitation of Shri Hanuman Chalisa, a Run for Spirituality Marathon and Amrit Snan, a sacred sea bath, at Calangute Beach

at 6.30 am.

On February 22, a grand Samudra Maha Aarti, Rath Yatra, collective recitation of Shrimad Bhagvad Gita, Sant Pujan and a musical presentation titled ‘Gajar Gomantak’ will be organised at 4 pm.

The February 23 programme includes a spiritual cruise featuring Mahadayi River Pujan, ‘Sangeet Sarita’ and a devotional boat procession

at 4 pm.

The concluding day will feature Gau Mata Pujan, Devasthan and Sant Sammelan, Sadguru Bhakti Mahayagya and a divine Brahmanushthan ceremony at Tapobhumi at 10.30 am.

Replying to a question, Naik said that Goa has been touristically promoted for wrong reasons, and events under the Goa Spiritual Festival 2006 like spiritual cruise will provide alternatives to tourism attractions like

off-shore casinos.