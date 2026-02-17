Threat to journo: BJP ST morcha chief apologises

NT Reporter

Panaji

Hours after allegedly threatening a journalist, from a public platform in Sacorda–Sanvordem, Goa BJP ST Morcha chief and zilla panchayat member Mohan Gaonkar, on Monday, issued an apology for

his remark.

A viral video showed Gaonkar making the threat without naming the journalist, warning him not to comment on the Sanvordem constituency or a religious event organized at Sacorda on the occasion of Shivratri. The threat reportedly stemmed from the journalist’s questions over the expenditure of Rs 2 crore on the event.

The event, titled ‘Shiv Mahostav’, was organised at Sacorda by the Information and Publicity Department.

Soon after the alleged threat, opposition leaders and members of the media fraternity, including the Goa Union of Journalists, condemned the statement, and alleged that it was a direct attack on the fourth pillar of democracy, demanding a public apology.

When questioned by the media, on Monday, in Panaji, Gaonkar said there was a misunderstanding and maintained that his intention was not to hurt the entire media fraternity.

“My statement was not intended to hurt the entire media fraternity. If the media is hurt due to my statement, I apologise for it,”

he said.