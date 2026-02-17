‘Around 250 people visit new Tuem hospital daily’

NT Reporter

Pernem

Around 250 people visit the newly inaugurated Government Hospital and Research Centre at Tuem daily, and the mini operation theatre is already operational, Mandrem MLA Jit Arolkar said on Monday.

The MLA inspected the GMC-linked hospital to review infrastructure

and facilities. “This advanced medical facility marks a significant step in strengthening public healthcare, enhancing emergency response, and ensuring accessible, efficient and quality medical services for the people,” Arolkar said.

He said the main reason for his visit was the absence of a mobile tower, resulting in connectivity issues. He directed officials to immediately identify a location and erect a tower to improve connectivity.

“A new ambulance, which was requested earlier, will be made available soon. Laundry and other basic facilities that were being outsourced will now be provided in-house,”

he said.

He said that the morgue facility will be operational after three months, while the major operation theatre will take at least five to six months. On recruitment, Arolkar said the government has already approved the file for recruitment of doctors and staff required. Advertisement will be issued soon.

“I have requested the government to give preference to people of the Pernem taluka for recruitment,” he said.