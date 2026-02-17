28k women SHG entrepreneurs to benefit under nat’l campaign

Shahin Bepari Lambe

Panaji

More than 28,000 women self-help group entrepreneurs and enterprises in the state are expected to benefit under the national campaign ‘Promoting Rural Women Entrepreneurship Har Ghar Udyam, Har Gaon Samriddh’ launched under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

The campaign seeks to strengthen rural women-led enterprises through structured non-financial support across selected blocks.

“It focuses on system strengthening, capacity building and enterprise facilitation instead of direct subsidies. It has been launched to support the national commitment of creating 3 crore Lakhpati Didis. The main goal is to ensure that women, who already have access to credit, are able to convert that credit into steady and sustainable income,” an official said.

Under the initiative, women entrepreneurs will receive Entrepreneurship Development Programme training and mentoring support. Cluster Level Federations will be strengthened and developed as Enterprise Resource Centres. Community Resource Persons for Enterprise Promotion will be onboarded to guide and support SHG enterprises. Assistance will also be provided to help units meet legal and compliance requirements.

The focus on non-financial support follows the assessment that credit alone does not ensure business viability. Many SHG enterprises face challenges in business planning, pricing, market linkages and formal registrations. The campaign aims to address these gaps and promote sustainability.