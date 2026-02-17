Offshore casino licences open to review in 2027, says Babush

Special Correspondent

Panaji

Revenue Minister and Panaji MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate on Monday said that the issue of offshore casinos could be reviewed again at the time of extension of their licences in 2027.

“As soon as I was elected as the city MLA, I had initiated action to clear land encroachments by the offshore casinos. However, a molestation case was filed against me, and I found nobody behind supporting me,” Monserrate said, adding that it is wrong to claim that he did nothing against the offshore casinos anchored in the

Mandovi River.

“On one hand, some people don’t want offshore casinos. If these people don’t want casinos, it won’t happen,” he said. “However, on the other hand, the views of those running the businesses around the casinos should also

be considered.”

Panaji Mayor Rohit Monserrate said that he does not control the arrival and departure of offshore casinos and therefore cannot comment on their future.

Earlier in the day, Babush and Rohit met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state BJP president Damodar Naik to discuss the forthcoming election to the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP).

Speaking to mediapersons later, Babush said the BJP’s candidate selection process is under way and applications have

been scrutinised.

“The nominations of the candidates will be filed on Friday, while the final list will be known only after the withdrawal date,” he said, adding that many changes are still possible and new faces may be included in the list.

Babush further said that he has been closely following the candidate selection process for the past 15 days along with Sawant and Naik.

Naik said that the final list of candidates for the CCP elections has not yet

been finalised.

“Meetings with prospective candidates have been held over the past 15 days, and the process is still ongoing,” he said, adding that the list would be announced soon and would include some new faces.