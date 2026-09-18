Dabolim airport earns Rs 135 cr profit, air traffic set to increase

NT Reporter

Vasco

Handling around 13,000 passengers daily across 80 to 85 flight movements, the Goa International Airport at Dabolim is currently reporting an approximate profit of Rs 135 crore, according to Airport Director Flight Lieutenant Akash Deep.

Speaking on Thursday at the launch of the 25-day Yatri Sewa Abhiyan, Akash Deep said that the airport’s winter schedule is set to bring an increase in air traffic, including 10 additional weekly flights by Aeroflot. He also said that airline Fly91 has been provided office space and is expected to commence operations soon.

“Dabolim Airport is generating around Rs 135 crore in profit and handles approximately 85 flights and 13,000 passengers every day,” Akash Deep said.

The Yatri Sewa campaign, aimed at enhancing the overall passenger experience under the motto ‘Service with Smile’, kicked off at the airport with a Vande Mataram recitation alongside participating officials and stakeholders. To raise awareness, hoardings highlighting the initiative were placed at strategic locations throughout the terminal.

As part of the drive, special assistance was deployed across domestic departure entry points, the departure concourse, check-in areas, security hold zones and boarding points. First-time flyers, elderly travellers and passengers with reduced mobility received dedicated support through a joint effort by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and various airlines.

Arrivals were marked by traditional Goan hospitality, with passengers welcomed with a ‘tika’ and a live cultural dance performance, while children were greeted with chocolates. Meanwhile, the Security Hold Area hosted interactive passenger engagement activities, including a stage for entertainment, dynamic performances and a cupcake decoration workshop that drew strong participation from women

and children.