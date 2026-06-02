204 police posts vacant in Salcete

NT Reporter

Margao

Salcete’s five police stations are facing a shortage of personnel, with official data showing that 204 posts remain vacant against a sanctioned strength of 643.

The shortage allegedly affects the police stations at Margao, Maina-Curtorim, Colva, Cuncolim and Fatorda, and residents say it is impacting policing on the ground, weakening law and order and placing additional pressure on the existing force.

Citizens have expressed concern that the shortage is leading to overworked and exhausted police personnel.

“The police are clearly under pressure. At times their behaviour towards visitors may appear rude, but we believe the root cause

is the shortage of staff,” said a resident.

Locals said the government must urgently fill the vacant posts to maintain law and order effectively in Salcete. They alleged that with crime-related responsibilities increasing, policing is becoming weaker due to inadequate manpower.

“The government cannot expect a limited number of police personnel to handle rising responsibilities. If vacancies remain unfilled, law and order will naturally suffer,” another citizen said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who also holds the Home portfolio, has initiated efforts to fill vacancies in the police department. However, residents say the process remains incomplete, leaving several police stations struggling with a major staff shortage.

Citizens also questioned the deployment of police personnel at gram sabhas, saying officers often spend several hours on duty there even when there is no apparent law-and-order issue.

“At a time when police stations are short-staffed, sending personnel to gram sabhas for long hours is a misuse of resources. Their services are needed more for patrolling, investigation, crime prevention and public safety,” alleged resident Jesus Barretto.

Residents said the shortage is affecting not only the police force but also public confidence, and urged the government to fill all vacant posts without delay to strengthen crime control, traffic regulation, night patrolling and emergency response across Salcete.